Daugunu try helps Reds beat the Force

Fiji born Filipo Daugunu scored a try as Reds came from behind to beat Force 31-24 at Suncorp Stadium.

Daugunu scored a try in the 25th minute of second half to keep the the Reds at arm’s length.

The Force sprinted out to a 14-0 lead before the Reds snatched back the lead with three quick tries.

The Force narrowed the gap back to four points with 10 minutes to go after a fourth yellow card in three matches, to Queensland centre Hunter Paisami, opened the door for the Force but a James O’Connor drop goal iced the game for the hosts.

A final chance from a lineout gave the Force the chance to push the game into Super Time and they just collected it but a knock-on ended the game before they could add an extra stanza.

Their attacking pressure eventually paid off with Marcel Brache pouncing on a loose ball and sending a long pass out wide to fullback Jack McGregor to score.

They went to the opposite wing for Byron Ralston to score their second try in three minutes, with Brache again opening some space before they sent it to the right edge.

The Reds returned serve with a slick passing chain putting hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa over in the corner.

Queensland had their own quickfire double with a Hunter Paisami break putting the Reds in dangerous territory, with fullback Jock Campbell finishing off the chain.

By the 27-minute mark, the Reds had snatched back the lead through a powerful Taniela Tupou try.

In the space of 14 minutes, Queensland had flipped the match on its head but they were left to rue their own mistakes as they looked to build on their advantage.

For the second week in a row, James O’Connor threw an intercept that led directly to a Byron Ralston try but the Force stayed two points down after Filipo Daugunu charged down Jono Lance’s attempted conversion.

A deft Hamish Stewart pass put Filipo Daugunu over in the 44th minute and stretched the Reds out to a nine-point advantage.

Reds skipper Liam Wright tried to pull off a sneaky try coming around from behind the ruck but he failed to ground the ball, instead forcing the Force in-goal and giving Queensland a chance to go to a scrum.

Queensland let another chance go begging when Chris Feauai-Sautia put a chip kick over the top of the Force defence but Jock Campbell wasn’t able to gather the kick after an awkward bounce.

Though the Reds had much of the momentum in that second half, the Force defence hung tight in trying to limit their scores.

A Hunter Paisami lifting tackle on Kyle Godwin left the Reds a man down for the final 10 minutes, the third week in a row that they have been forced to play with 14 men.

Two lineouts lost against their throw left the Force unable to capitalise on their one-man advantage but they still had the lion’s share of the attacking momentum.

Queensland began to build pressure and after a 12-phase roll, O’Connor slotted a drop goal to keep the Reds seven points up, and the Force couldn’t even things up.

The Force suffered an early injury blow with captain Prior forced off with what appeared to be a pec injury before the half hour mark.

Queensland have the bye next week while the Force face the Brumbies.

[Source: rugby.com.au]