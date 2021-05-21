Home

Rugby

Daugunu starts for the Reds

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 4:18 pm
Filipo Daugunu

Fijian-born winger Filipo Daugunu makes his return to the starting lineup for the Reds this week.

Daugunu returns to the left wing while former Storm star Suliasi Vunivalu will be on the other flank.

Former Cuvu College Under-18 captain Ilaisa Droasese and ex-Ratu Kadavulevu student Serupepeli Uru will come off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

The Reds will face the Chiefs on Saturday at 9.45pm.

Round three of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman starts tomorrow with the Hurricanes facing the Force at 7.15pm.

