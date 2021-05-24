Home

Rugby

Daugunu seals win in 50th match

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 3, 2022 8:17 am

Fiji-born Filipo Daugunu scored a crucial try for the Queensland Reds in his 50th Super Rugby match last night.

The Reds have been left wanting more despite ending the Brumbies’ unbeaten start with a 21-7 win.

Both sides had the fumbles in a sloppy rematch of last year’s domestic final, while Reds backrower Tuaina Tualima saw red when his cleanout hit James Slipper high.

Article continues after advertisement

A try to Fraser McReight during the 20-minute period when they were a man down proved crucial though in a game.

Brumbies backrower Rob Valetini and replacement back Cam Clark, who scored the game’s first try, were both shown yellow cards for a high tackle and deliberate knockdown, respectively, in the second half.

Clark’s effort put the Brumbies up 7-3 but the Reds, despite constant fumbles, stayed in the game thanks to scrum penalties and twice stopping the visitors’ potent rolling maul on their line.

The Reds will be on a bye this weekend.

[Source: rugby.com.au]

