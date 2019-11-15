Daugunu scores five tries as Reds thumps Rebels

Fiji born Reds winger Filipo Daugunu scored five tries as his side thumped the Rebels 57-5 in their Super Rugby pre-season match.

The former Labasa football rep grabbed a hat-trick in the first half before adding a double in the second spell.

There was plenty of excitement when the Reds and Rugby Australia signed Daugunu to a long-term deal late last year and he showed why just two minutes into the match when he fended off a Rebels defender to score the Reds’ first try.

The Reds are giving credence to the hype over their 2020 season, taking a 35-0 lead at halftime in their opening trial of the year.

Former Fiji Schoolboys reps Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese were also part of the Reds playing group today.