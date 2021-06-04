Daugunu scores but Reds fall to Blues

A try and a penalty to Fijian Filipo Daugunu was not enough to help the Reds overcome the Blues.

Queensland, unfortunately, couldn’t make it back-to-back wins after a victory against Chiefs last week as they went down 31-24 to Auckland last night.

Down by 17 points in the second half, the Reds were desperate to earn points as the game approaches the 70th-minute mark.

Opting for a scrum in front of the Blues post, the Reds earned an advantage.

This gave way to Hamish Stewart to kick the ball to the far left as the former Labasa football goalkeeper outleaps his opponents to score.

Both teams looked hungry as the match approaches the last minute as defense from either sides stood tall.

A crusher tackle by Blues’ winger Mark Telea awarded the Reds a penalty with Daugunu stepping up to successfully register the three points as the match comes to an end.

Harry Wilson and Brandon Paenga-Amosa also dived over for the Reds while Dalton Papalii, Telea, Patrick Tuipulotu and Finlay Christie scored for the Blues.

Tonight, the Highlanders face the Waratahs at 7.05 and the Brumbies take on the Hurricanes at 9.45.