Daugunu return for Wales clash

Fiji born Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu has been named in the Wallabies starting line-up against Wales on Saturday.

Daugunu will start on the wing alongside Andre Kellaway.

Rob Valetini also takes his usual position with the forwards, donning the number eight jersey.

Coach Dave Rennie confirms Taniela Tupou and Allan Alaalatoa will make their return.

The pair comes back into the side after missing the side’s loss to England due to concussions.

Tupou set to start at tight-head prop as new captain James Slipper returns to loose-head.

Australia faces Wales on Saturday at Cardiff.