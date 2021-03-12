Daugunu out, Droasese to start

Filipo Daugunu and Moses Sorovi will not feature for the Queensland Reds in round five of Super Rugby Australia.

Daugunu has pulled out of this week’s clash against the Western Force due to personal reasons which means youngster Ilaisa Droasese will make his starting debut.

Suliasi Vunivalu has also been named in the Reds starting line-up while Serupepeli Uru will come off the bench.

Droasese and Vunivalu will play against fellow Fijian Tevita Kuridrani who makes the Force starting 15.

Rebels winger Marika Koroibete will start for Melbourne against the Waratahs while Frank Lomani will come off the bench.

On the other side, Mark Nawaqanitawase will run out for the Tahs.

Round five kicks off tomorrow with the Rebels facing the Waratahs at 7.45pm while the Force takes on the Reds at 6.45pm on Saturday.