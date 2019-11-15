Home

Daugunu, Koroibete and Valetini for Wallabies

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 9, 2020 12:39 pm
From left: Marika Koroibete, Filipo Daugunu and Rob Valetini

Three players with links to Fiji will play for the Wallabies against the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe test on Sunday.

Reds speedster Filipo Daugunu will make his debut on the wing along with fellow Fijian Marika Koroibete.

Daugunu and Koroibete will be the second pair of Fijian wingers to play in a test in Australian rugby history.

The first were Sefanaina Naivalu and Henry Speight during the Wallabies 2016 Europe tour against France.

Brumbies forward Rob Valetini is the third player with links to Fiji named by head coach Dave Rennie to face the All Blacks.

Valetitni will come off the bench.

The All Blacks face the Wallabies at Sky Stadium in Wellington at 3pm.

