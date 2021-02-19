Daugunu double seals victory for Reds

A double to Filipo Daugunu and a try to Ilaitia Droasese helped the Queensland Reds smash the Waratahs 41-7 in their season opener at Suncorp Stadium.

The game started right for the Tahs, who scored the opening try after just three minutes.

But from that point on it was one-way traffic as the Reds ran in five straight tries and scored 41 unanswered points.

Daugunu scored the side’s third try after some brilliant pop passes by flanker Fraser McKnight setting up the former Labasa football player who won the foot race against Jack Dempsey.

James O’Connor was crafty at fly-half in what was his first match as captain of the Reds blending well with Hunter Paisami who threw a cut out pass for replacement winger Droasese to dive over.

But they won’t take all the credit as the forward pack took control of the game and easily beat their opponents.

Their dominance made way for a scrum set play seeing a pop pass by Moses Sorovi finding flyer Dauguna who cruised over for his second try.