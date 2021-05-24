Rugby
Daugunu back in Wallabies squad
October 8, 2021 2:53 pm
Fiji born winger Filipo Daugunu is back in the Wallabies squad.
Daugunu who missed the Rugby Championship after being injured during the final Test against France in July has been named today in Australia’s 37 member squad for the Europe Tour.
Also making the cut are Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, and Rob Valetini.
Kerevi is still racing the clock to overcome an ankle injury.
Apart from Kerevi, other Japanese-based players Quade Cooper and Sean McMahon are also making the trip.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has also called up overseas players Will Skelton, Tolu Latu and Rory Arnold for the tour.
Waratahs centre Izaia Perese and Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney are amongst four uncapped players named for the Tour, which will start against Japan on October 23.
The Wallabies play Scotland on November 7 followed by England a week later and the final match against Wales on November 20.
Wallabies Squad
Allan Alaalatoa
Rory Arnold
Angus Bell
Quade Cooper
Filipo Daugunu
Pone Fa’amausili*
Folau Fainga’a
Lalakai Foketi*
Jake Gordon
Reece Hodge
Michael Hooper
Len Ikitau
Feleti Kaitu’u
Andrew Kellaway
Samu Kerevi
Marika Koroibete
Tolu Latu
Rob Leota
Tate McDermott
Connal McInerney*
Sean McMahon
James O’Connor
Hunter Paisami
Izaia Perese*
Jordan Petaia
Matt Philip
Tom Robertson
Izack Rodda
Pete Samu
Will Skelton
James Slipper
Darcy Swain
Lachlan Swinton
Taniela Tupou
Rob Valetini
Nic White
Tom Wright