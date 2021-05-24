Daugunu back in Wallabies squad

Fiji born winger Filipo Daugunu is back in the Wallabies squad.

Daugunu who missed the Rugby Championship after being injured during the final Test against France in July has been named today in Australia’s 37 member squad for the Europe Tour.

Also making the cut are Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, and Rob Valetini.

Kerevi is still racing the clock to overcome an ankle injury.

Apart from Kerevi, other Japanese-based players Quade Cooper and Sean McMahon are also making the trip.



Quade Cooper

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has also called up overseas players Will Skelton, Tolu Latu and Rory Arnold for the tour.

Waratahs centre Izaia Perese and Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney are amongst four uncapped players named for the Tour, which will start against Japan on October 23.

The Wallabies play Scotland on November 7 followed by England a week later and the final match against Wales on November 20.

Wallabies Squad

Allan Alaalatoa

Rory Arnold

Angus Bell

Quade Cooper

Filipo Daugunu

Pone Fa’amausili*

Folau Fainga’a

Lalakai Foketi*

Jake Gordon

Reece Hodge

Michael Hooper

Len Ikitau

Feleti Kaitu’u

Andrew Kellaway

Samu Kerevi

Marika Koroibete

Tolu Latu

Rob Leota

Tate McDermott

Connal McInerney*

Sean McMahon

James O’Connor

Hunter Paisami

Izaia Perese*

Jordan Petaia

Matt Philip

Tom Robertson

Izack Rodda

Pete Samu

Will Skelton

James Slipper

Darcy Swain

Lachlan Swinton

Taniela Tupou

Rob Valetini

Nic White

Tom Wright