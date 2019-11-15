Rugby
Daugunu back for Reds after five weeks suspension
February 27, 2020 4:16 pm
Filipo Daugunu on attack for the Reds against Marika Koroibete of the Rebels [Source: Rugbypass]
Former Labasa football rep Filipo Daugunu will make his first Super Rugby appearance this season against the Sharks.
Daugunu is back after serving a five-week suspension following a dangerous tackle during Queensland’s opening pre-season fixture against the Rebels where he scored five tries in the 57-5 win.
Reds coach Brad Thorn has named Daugunu on the bench while Henry Speight is starting in the number 11 jersey.
Thorn says they’ve got a tough opponent in the Sharks as the South African based side is on the last leg of their tour and will be looking to finish strongly.
The Reds host the Sharks at 8:15pm on Saturday.
The Reds squad
1. JP Smith – GPS
2. Alex Mafi – Bond University
3. Taniela Tupou – Brothers
4. Izack Rodda – Easts
5. Harry Hockings – University of Queensland
6. Angus Scott-Young – University of Queensland
7. Liam Wright © – Easts
8. Harry Wilson – Brothers
9. Tate McDermott – University of Queensland
10. James O’Connor – Brothers
11. Henry Speight – Bond University
12. Hamish Stewart – Brothers
13. Hunter Paisami – Wests
14. Chris Feauai-Sautia – Souths
15. Jock Campbell – University of Queensland
Reserves
16. Ed Craig – TBC
17. Harry Hoopert – Brothers
18. Josh Nasser – University of Queensland
19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths
20. Fraser McReight – Brothers
21. Scott Malolua – GPS
22. Isaac Lucas – Sunnybank
23. Filipo Daugunu – Wests