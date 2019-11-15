Daugunu back for Reds after five weeks suspension

Former Labasa football rep Filipo Daugunu will make his first Super Rugby appearance this season against the Sharks.

Daugunu is back after serving a five-week suspension following a dangerous tackle during Queensland’s opening pre-season fixture against the Rebels where he scored five tries in the 57-5 win.

Reds coach Brad Thorn has named Daugunu on the bench while Henry Speight is starting in the number 11 jersey.

Thorn says they’ve got a tough opponent in the Sharks as the South African based side is on the last leg of their tour and will be looking to finish strongly.

The Reds host the Sharks at 8:15pm on Saturday.

The Reds squad

1. JP Smith – GPS

2. Alex Mafi – Bond University

3. Taniela Tupou – Brothers

4. Izack Rodda – Easts

5. Harry Hockings – University of Queensland

6. Angus Scott-Young – University of Queensland

7. Liam Wright © – Easts

8. Harry Wilson – Brothers

9. Tate McDermott – University of Queensland

10. James O’Connor – Brothers

11. Henry Speight – Bond University

12. Hamish Stewart – Brothers

13. Hunter Paisami – Wests

14. Chris Feauai-Sautia – Souths

15. Jock Campbell – University of Queensland

Reserves

16. Ed Craig – TBC

17. Harry Hoopert – Brothers

18. Josh Nasser – University of Queensland

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths

20. Fraser McReight – Brothers

21. Scott Malolua – GPS

22. Isaac Lucas – Sunnybank

23. Filipo Daugunu – Wests