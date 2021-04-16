Home

Daugunu and Uru return for the Reds

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 11:59 am
Fijian-born winger Filipo Daugunu has been promoted to the starting 15 for the Reds this weekend.

He is not the only Fijian returning for Queensland as Ilaisa Droasese also makes his return.

Reds Coach Brad Thorn says Dugunu had tidied up his game after being guilty of making too many errors.

Seru Uru has also been named and will come off the bench.

They will go against fellow Fijian Tevita Kuridrani who will start for the Force.

The Reds take on the Western Force tomorrow at 7.45pm.

