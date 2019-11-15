Daugunu and Nawaqanitawase named in starting sides

Fijian Flyer Filipo Daugunu has been named in the starting line-up for the Reds in their clash against Waratahs in Super Rugby AU opener at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

The Waratahs side will field a young backline that includes, Fijian winger Mark Waqanitawase.

The New South Wales side will feature five debutants in the opening round of Super Rugby AU, with Will Harris and centre Joey Walton given the nod in the starting 15 following injuries to a number of senior players.

The Reds will take on the Waratahs 9.05pm.