Daugunu and Foketi to strengthen Australia A

Australia A is aware of the Vodafone Flying Fijians threat but the Aussies may use their offloading game on Saturday.

The Australians made nine offloads and 133 passes against Samoa but playing Fiji is a different ball game altogether accordinmg to Coach Jason Gilmore.

Gilmore admits it won’t be an easy fight but they are hungry for that first win and will do whatever it takes.

He says that’s one of the reasons they’ve brought in Filipo Daugunu and Lalakai Foketi.

“We bring just abit more rhythm early in the game to bring our strike players like Filipo and Lalakai Foketi into the game and then number one thing against Fiji is they love using the ball so we’ve got to make sure that defensively we’re sharp and well prepared, connected and offloads in the second phase of play”

Australia A faces the Flying Fijians at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.30pm.

In the first match at 12pm, Samoa faces Tonga and you can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel.