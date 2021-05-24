Daugunu and Fiji all set for Vancouver

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s captain Tevita Daugunu believes last week was a different ball game altogether and they’ll have to be better in Vancouver, Canada this weekend.

Speaking to World Rugby after the captain’s photo-shoot today, Daugunu says they’re hoping to maintain their standards from last week.

He adds preparation is going really well so far, getting back to the training board, looking at their mistakes and working on them.

Daugunu says this Series is really special now as all the teams are competitive.

Fresh from their victory in Singapore, Fiji will face the USA, Kenya and England in pool A.

Meanwhile, the team captains visited the Chief Joe Mathias Center in North Vancouver where they were greeted by a Squamish First Nation Elder and met Squamish artist Ray Natraoro who has designed the medals for this year’s tournament.

South Africa are the defending champions and arrive in Canada as 2022 Series leaders with 98 points ahead of Australia and Argentina who are equal in second place on 83 points.

Fiji will face England at 5:33am on Sunday followed by Kenya at 9:04am and USA at 12:35pm.