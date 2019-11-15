Home

Rugby

Daryl Gibson is Flying Fijians assistant coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 12:30 pm
Former All Black Daryl Gibson is the new Flying Fijians assistant coach. [Source: stuff.co.nz]

Former All Black Daryl Gibson is the new Flying Fijians assistant coach.

This has been revealed to NZME by Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter.

Gibson has landed his first rugby coaching job since walking out on the NSW Waratahs a year ago, confirmed as an assistant with Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Gibson will be in charge of attack under another Kiwi, new head coach Cotter, when Fiji contest an eight-team international tournament scheduled for Europe before Christmas.

Cotter told NZME he had rounded up an eclectic group of assistants that comprises Gibson, Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan, former Scottish international Richie Gray and former top-flight Kiwi referee Glen Jackson.

It is the first role for Gibson since he ended seven seasons at the Waratahs – the past four as head coach – by standing down midway through their disappointing 2019 campaign.

If the newly-created northern hemisphere tournament goes ahead, Fiji will play in the same pool as Six Nations heavyweights England, Ireland and Wales.

The other pool brings together Japan and Six Nations teams France, Scotland and Italy.

[Source: NZME]

