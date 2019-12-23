Dan Carter voted rugby player of the decade

Former All Black first-five Dan Carter has been named World Rugby’s player of the decade.

Carter beat former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw in the final.

The 37-year-old played 112 tests, winning 99 of them, after debuting in 2003, winning World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

A reliable goal-kicker, he has a world record 1598 test points.

13 years ago… would you believe it? pic.twitter.com/GizmcBzC3I — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) November 27, 2019

There were 16-players up for the honour, and fans voted over a week on head to head clashes to determine the ultimate winner.

All Black halfback Aaron Smith, first-five Beauden Barrett and outgoing captain Kieran Read were also in the mix.

The fans’ vote element saw Carter beat All Blacks teammate Aaron Smith in his opening round, England’s Owen Farrell in a mock-quarter-final, and successor Beauden Barrett in the semi before the finale with McCaw.

McCaw, was voted ahead of South Africa prop Tendai Mtawariwa, Italy’s Sergio Parisse, and former All Blacks captain Kieran Read on his road to the final match-up.

Checking in. Just a month until the season begins 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/SQ49hbuzWk — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) December 13, 2019

Carter is also a three-time Super Rugby champion.

[Source: RNZ and TVNZ]