Dan Carter to make shocking Super Rugby return with Blues

All Blacks great Dan Carter is reportedly set to make a sensational Super Rugby return and break Crusaders fans’ hearts thanks to a short-term deal with the Blues.

NZME reports Carter has been lined up to join the Auckland franchise for the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa later this month as a player-mentor.

The deal is in part due to 23-year-old first-five Stephen Perofeta recovering from injury.

Carter played 13 seasons for the Crusaders before departing New Zealand’s shores after the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

During that time, Carter set multiple Super Rugby career records including 1,708 points, 306 conversions and 322 penalties.

If a deal is announced, it would mean the Blues would have two star playmakers in their squad with current All Blacks first-five and star playmaker Beauden Barrett set to make his debut for the club next week against the Hurricanes in Auckland.

In April, 38-year-old Carter confirmed his time with Japanese club Kobelco had come to an end due to the Covid-19 pandemic but he remained coy at the time about announcing a full retirement from the game.

