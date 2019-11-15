Dan Carter to make rare grassroots appearance for beloved Southbridge club

All Blacks great Dan Carter is edging closer to a potential Blues debut.

This is after it was confirmed last night he will play grassroots rugby for his beloved Southbridge club this weekend.

A spokesperson for the small Canterbury club confirmed last night Carter would be available for Saturday’s match in the Ellesmere senior competition which will see Southbridge host West Melton.

Last month, Carter announced he was auctioning off one of his treasured All Blacks test jerseys to raise money for the club which was badly hit financially this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter stunned Super Rugby fans, especially Crusaders supporters, last month when he announced he had signed with the Blues for the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

The deal saw fans excited by the prospect of Carter potentially combining with the Blues’ other big offseason signing – star playmaker Beauden Barrett.

But Blues head coach Leon MacDonald said Carter wouldn’t be rushed into playing, needing time to get up his fitness after spending much of the lockdown, not training.

The Blues are currently top of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition after starting their campaign undefeated with wins over the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Highlanders before going on a bye this week.