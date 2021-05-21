Dakuwaqa to join Montpellier

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 24, 2021 6:03 am
Masivesi Dakuwaqa

When one door closes another one opens, and Olympian Masivesi Dakuwaqa is ready for the new challenge ahead.

The former Fiji 7s rep’s two year stint with Toulon comes to an end, Dakuwaqa will now prepare to join another French based club, Montpellier in July.

Playing alongside some of the greats in 15s rugby like Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, and All Black’s Rudi Wulf and Ma’a Nonu has been a good learning experience.

Article continues after advertisement

Dakuwaqa says he has enjoyed the last two years at the club but he is looking forward to joining his new club.

“I’ll be joining them in July. But my time in Toulon I have learnt a lot of things like playing in other positions. I was able to play for both the backs and forwards. The team had a lot of depth and experience and they have taught me so much.”

Though Dakuwaqa has indicated that he will not be joining the Flying Fijians team for the test match against New Zealand, he is wishing the boys the very best for the upcoming game.

