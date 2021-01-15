Dakuwaqa signs for Montpellier

Olympian Masivesi Dakuwaqa will be joining a new club in the new season.

Dakuwaqa was impressive at open-side flanker and also on the wing for Toulon in the French Top 14 competition last year.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from France, Dakuwaqa says he has recently signed his two year contract with Montpellier and is keen on joining his new club.

“The offer came to me early last year. Montpellier wanted me to sign with them so I agreed with them. So I will join them in the next two season” .

Dakuwaqa had signed on as a winger for Toulon and donned the No.14 jumper at the start of the season.

The Olympic gold medalist says he is also interested in joining the Fiji National sevens team for the Tokyo Games this year.