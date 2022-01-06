Dakuwaqa sees red in Montpellier loss

Flying Fijians flanker Masivesi Dakuwaqa copped a red card this morning for Montpellier in a humiliating 89-7 loss to Irish club Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup clash.

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist was sent off in the 67th minute for a loose challenge that made contact with Leinster forward Josh Van der Flier’s head.

Dakuwaqa who was playing as a flanker scored Montpellier’s only try.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Fiji 7s rep Josua Vici was on the wing for the French side.

It was Leinster’s biggest European win with a 13-try dismantling of Montpellier on their return to action following a five-week lay-off.

The four-time European champions scored six tries before the break and seven after in a one-sided contest.