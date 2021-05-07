Dakuwaqa rules himself out of All Blacks tests

Olympic Games gold medalist Masivesi Dakuwaqa has turned down the offer to part be of the historical two test matches between the Flying Fijians and the All Blacks.

Dakuwaqa confirmed to FBC Sports that he was approached by the Fiji Rugby Union, but has ruled himself out due to family commitments.

He says he’d love to make his debut for the Flying Fijians but family comes first.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was approached to join the Flying Fijians team for the All Blacks test match. I was grateful to be even considered to join. But I had to decline because of family commitments and it’ll be hard for me to fly to another country.”

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from France, Dakuwaqa says someone else will now have to opportunity to take his place.

“I will be joining Montpellier in July. But this will be a good opportunity for other players both local and overseas as well to step up and be part of this historical match.”

The Flying Fijians will play the three time world champions after 10 years.

The two tests have been confirmed for July 10th and 17th in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.