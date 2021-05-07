Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Numbers swell with 11 testing positive in isolation|New tough guidelines announced for businesses wanting to operate|Assessing team set by Commerce Ministry|MOH clears Labasa contacts|Village mataqali reps to ensure no movement|Youth organization prioritizes mental health|Internal investigation into impersonating case|COVID-19 battle rages on in Fiji|Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown|41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Suva returns to life after four days of lockdown|New operating hours for municipal markets|Students and teachers grateful for support|Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|Tele-health project to be piloted at Lautoka Hospital|Buses to operate until 5pm|Stranded Moce students strive|Good Samaritan takes in stranded couple|Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Food ration distribution to continue|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Dakuwaqa rules himself out of All Blacks tests

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 20, 2021 8:39 am
[Source: Google]

Olympic Games gold medalist Masivesi Dakuwaqa has turned down the offer to part be of the historical two test matches between the Flying Fijians and the All Blacks.

Dakuwaqa confirmed to FBC Sports that he was approached by the Fiji Rugby Union, but has ruled himself out due to family commitments.

He says he’d love to make his debut for the Flying Fijians but family comes first.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was approached to join the Flying Fijians team for the All Blacks test match. I was grateful to be even considered to join. But I had to decline because of family commitments and it’ll be hard for me to fly to another country.”

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from France, Dakuwaqa says someone else will now have to opportunity to take his place.

“I will be joining Montpellier in July. But this will be a good opportunity for other players both local and overseas as well to step up and be part of this historical match.”

The Flying Fijians will play the three time world champions after 10 years.

The two tests have been confirmed for July 10th and 17th in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.