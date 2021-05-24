Home

Rugby

Dakuwaqa ready for Flying Fijians debut

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 6, 2021 5:00 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Olympic gold medalist, Masivesi Dakuwaqa is among the few new faces in the Vodafone Flying Fijians team and is set to make his debut tomorrow.

Dakuwaqa’s dream of donning the Flying Fijian jumper after his code switch from 7s to 15s will now be a reality.

He has been named on the bench and is hoping to stamp his mark tomorrow against Spain.

The France based player says he can’t wait to to don the 15s jumper.

“Many rugby players like myself, have switched from 7s to 15s, but it is always the dream to don the Flying Fijian jumper and this will soon become a reality for me. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I intend to prove myself.”

He adds this will be a whole new learning experience for him.

“For me personally, this is my first representing Fiji. The goal is to learn as much as I can before heading into the next few games against Wales and Georgia.”

The Flying Fijians face Spain at 3am on tomorrow.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

