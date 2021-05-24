Dakuwaqa, Botitu, Tuimaba named in Northern tour

Olympians Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Aminiasi Tuimaba, and Vilimoni Botitu are the new inclusions in the Flying Fijians squad for the Northern tour.

The three are set to make their debut with the Flying Fijian guided by the outgoing Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber.

The forwards have the likes of Peni Ravai, Eroni Mawi, Samuela Matavesi, Peniami Narisia, Luke Tagi, Mesake Doge, Leeroy Atalifo, Tevota Ratuva, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Leone Nakarawa, Peceli Yato, Johnny Dyer, Dakuwaqa, Mesulame Kunavula, and Viliame Mata.

Nikola Matawalu is back in the squad along with Frank Lomani, Ben Volavola, Botitu, Levani Botia, Eneriko Buliruarua, Waisea Nayacalevu, Josua Tuisova, Eroni Sau, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jiuta Wainiqolo, and Seta Tuicuvu.