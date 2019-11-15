Current COVID-19 impact a chance to bolster Super Rugby says Genia

Wallabies veteran Will Genia says the current coronavirus challenges could be a chance to reinvigorate Super Rugby.

The former Wallaby said the lack of rugby being played and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic could be an opportunity to review the best Super Rugby structure.

Genia says the drop in crowd attendances speaks for itself and that it’s time to change stance on how the games should be structure.

Article continues after advertisement

Genia says difference in time zones does impact viewership.

The former Australia scrumhalf said the key is to get all different opinions and work on ways to get the sport back up on its feet.