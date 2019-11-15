Cup quarterfinals confirmed for Savusavu 7s

It will be a repeat of the Marist 7s quarterfinal when Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians side takes on Uluinakau in the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s tomorrow at Ganilau Park.

The Barbarians defeated Uluinakau 22-7 in their clash at the ANZ Stadium for the Marist 7s last month and tomorrow they will meet in the first quarterfinal in Savusavu.

In the second quarterfinal, Dominion Brothers take on a star-studded Blue Gas Police Blue side which have the likes of Terio Tamani, Kalione Nasoko, Livai Ikanikoda, Keponi Paul, Rusiate Matai, Sakeo Railoa and Joseva Talacolo.

Article continues after advertisement

Dominion Brothers will meet Blue Gas Police White while Tabadamu battles Raiwasa Resort Taveuni in the last quarterfinal.

Top teams like Army, Wadigi Salvo and Maravu Taveuni have failed to make the Cup quarterfinals.

National 7s reps Sevuloni Mocenacagi, his younger brothers Isoa and Sevuloni Tabu, Meli Derenalagi, Alasio Naduva and Josua Vakurinabili are part of the Army team.

The Cup quarterfinals will start at 11am tomorrow at Ganilau Park in Savusavu