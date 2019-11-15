Crusaders vs Blues match called off

The Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and Crusaders has been called off.

The match was scheduled to be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

This means the match is now considered a draw and both teams are awarded two points each.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s clash between the Highlanders and the Hurricanes at Dunedin will be played without spectators and will now be played at 3.05pm.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said in a statement released by Super Rugby, although its disappointing that the anticipated Crusaders vs Blues match did not go as planned, they will stand to support the NZ Government’s decision given the current circumstances.

Lendrum adds they are also thankful to have the Highlanders-Hurricanes game go ahead as one final celebration of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.