Crusaders thrash Super Rugby AU champs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 8:19 am
[Source: Planet Rugby]

The Crusaders handed Super Rugby Australia champion, the Reds an embarrassing reality check in their Trans-Tasman clash last night.

The Reds were handed a whopping 63-28 loss at Suncorp Stadium.

Fiji born Sevu Reece and All Blacks prodigy playmaker Richie Mounga were beneficiaries of a fast and powerful Crusaders forward pack who executed short passes and offloads that killed the Reds.

He started the Reds’ rot by swooping on a misdirected pass from Tate McDermott and scored their fourth try to see the Crusaders sprint out to a 28-nil lead.

McDermott scored after 35 minutes to give the Reds hope of mounting a comeback.

The Crusaders ran in another five tries in the second half to complete their rout.

Suliasi Vunivalu dived over on the stroke of full-time to put some respectability on the scoreboard for the Reds.

