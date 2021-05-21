Crusaders thrash Super Rugby AU champs

The Crusaders handed Super Rugby Australia champion, the Reds an embarrassing reality check in their Trans-Tasman clash last night.

The Reds were handed a whopping 63-28 loss at Suncorp Stadium.

Fiji born Sevu Reece and All Blacks prodigy playmaker Richie Mounga were beneficiaries of a fast and powerful Crusaders forward pack who executed short passes and offloads that killed the Reds.

He started the Reds’ rot by swooping on a misdirected pass from Tate McDermott and scored their fourth try to see the Crusaders sprint out to a 28-nil lead.

McDermott scored after 35 minutes to give the Reds hope of mounting a comeback.

The Crusaders ran in another five tries in the second half to complete their rout.

Suliasi Vunivalu dived over on the stroke of full-time to put some respectability on the scoreboard for the Reds.