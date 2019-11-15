Crusaders thrash Sunwolves 49-14

Fijian born Crusader’s winger Sevu Reece scored two tires to help the Crusader’s thump the Sunwolves 49-14.

Tom Christie scored first for the Crusader’s before Reece extended their lead with a converted try in the 35th minute.

Crusader’s led 14-7 at half-time.

The Crusader’s made a powerful start in the second half seeing a try from Luke Romano.

The Sunwolves answered back through a converted try by Garth April to bring the score line to 21-14.

It was long after when Reece dotted down the Crusader’s 4th converted try in the 57th minute to further extend their lead.

Sione Havili, Fergus Burke and Braydon Ennor scored the last three tries for the Crusaders to seal the win.