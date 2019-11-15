Crusaders survive almighty scare from Highlanders to clinch Super Rugby Aotearoa title

The Crusaders have survived an almighty scare from the Highlanders with a 32-22 victory.

It took a pair of tries from George Bridge in as many minutes and a yellow card to Sio Tomkinson at the turn of the hour mark for the Crusaders to shift the momentum of the game and swing it in the hosts’ favour.

Prior to that, it had been an unexpected onslaught from the Highlanders, who surprised many to take the lead into half-time and scupper numerous Crusaders attacks throughout the opening 60 minutes.

Despite being unable to finish any higher or lower than fourth place, the unfancied Dunedin club made their intentions clear in the opening minute of the match by bashing their way through the opposition forward pack from the kick-off.

Just as the clock ticked over the minute mark, All Blacks loose forward Shanon Frizell had powered his way over the chalk with Richie Mo’unga trailing helplessly behind him.

It was an emphatic start to the match that illustrated how the Highlanders weren’t going to lie down and let the reigning Super Rugby champions run them over.

However, it was Mo’unga who struck next, finishing off a sweeping counter-attack instigated by Bryn Hall and Sevu Reece from well inside their own half.

That set the tone for the fixture, with both sides flexing their attacking prowess in the early stages, but the Highlanders showed their counter-attacking quality through the speed of Jona Nareki.

The electric left wing picked off a Crusaders pass with precision and burned the chasing Reece down the sideline in a 72 metre foot race to push the away side out to a 10-point lead.

Two penalties Mo’unga cut the lead down by six points at half-time, but the Crusaders could have taken the lead early in the second half were it not for some defensive magic by Josh McKay.

Having splintered the Highlanders’ defence, the Crusaders looked certain to score when Will Jordan set free Hall with nothing but pasture between him and the tryline.

