Crusaders overcome Hurricanes

Crusaders narrowly beat Hurricanes 24-21 in the Super Rugby competition at Wellington Regional Stadium today.

Jodie Barrett put the Canes up first on the scoreboard kicking a penalty to give them a 3-nil lead.

Will Jordan crossed over for the Crusaders’ first try and with the conversion from Richie Mounga, the Canterbury-based side was back in the lead.

The Canes strike back immediately through Du’plessis Kirifi scoring in the corner.

An easy try for Quinten Strange was short-lived with Josh Moorby diving over the line for a vital try for the Hurricanes.

George Bridge also slotted in a try just before the break, as the Hurricanes led 18-17.

It was an intense second half with the only try from Crusaders’ Ethan J. Blackadder saved the day for them.