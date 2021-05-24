Home

Rugby

Crusaders overcome Hurricanes

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 9, 2022 6:48 pm
[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Twitter]

Crusaders narrowly beat Hurricanes 24-21 in the Super Rugby competition at Wellington Regional Stadium today.

Jodie Barrett put the Canes up first on the scoreboard kicking a penalty to give them a 3-nil lead.

Will Jordan crossed over for the Crusaders’ first try and with the conversion from Richie Mounga, the Canterbury-based side was back in the lead.

The Canes strike back immediately through Du’plessis Kirifi scoring in the corner.

An easy try for Quinten Strange was short-lived with Josh Moorby diving over the line for a vital try for the Hurricanes.

George Bridge also slotted in a try just before the break, as the Hurricanes led 18-17.

It was an intense second half with the only try from Crusaders’ Ethan J. Blackadder saved the day for them.

Barrett penalty after the break wasn’t enough to give them the win.

