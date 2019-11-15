Crusaders lead points table after round one of Super Rugby

After the first round of competition the Crusaders are leading the Super Rugby overall points table with 58 points.

The Jaguares are in second place with 51 points and in third place are the Brumbies with 48 points.

In the final match round one the Jaguares impressively defeated the Lions 38-8 in Buenos Aires.

Last year’s finalists ran in five tries to one to seal a dominant bonus-point victory earlier this afternoon.

In the matches played today the Stormers thrashed the Hurricanes 27-0.

Last night defending champions the Crusaders held on to beat the Waratahs 43-25.

In other matches played the Sunwolves defeated the Rebels 36-27, the Sharks beat the Bulls 23-15, the Brumbies edged the Reds 27-24 while the Chiefs beat the Blues 37-29.