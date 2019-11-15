Crusaders beat Highlanders, stay undefeated in Super Rugby Aotearoa

The Highlanders put up an excellent fight and were within touching distance of the Crusaders right until the final five minutes of the match but the visitors scored two quick tries to finish off the game and ultimately prevail 40-20.

The home side led 17-14 going into the break but the Crusaders made the most of their opportunities whereas the Highlanders probably let a few chances go begging.

Will Jordan scored the first and final try of the game and was arguably the best performing player on the night but Highlanders captain Aaron Smith played a role in all of the Highlanders’ scores.