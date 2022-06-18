Crusaders dominate Blues to win Super Rugby title

Crusaders celebrating their win. [Source: News Fly]

Fiji-born Sevu Reece sealed the win for Crusaders with a last minute try to beat the Blues 21-7 tonight in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

Scott Robertson’s men claimed their 11th title after showing dominance in front of a packed Eden Park.

Crusaders was able to get a penalty advantage on the Blues 10m off a lineout in the first minutes of play, and Richie Mo’unga was able to give them the first points of the night through a drop goal.

Crusaders continued to work their way towards the Blues line.

Leicester Fainga’anuku dove over for a try but it was Blues Finlay Christie who saved the day, holding the ball up.

The referee called for a no try, as he wasn’t able to see a clear grounding of the ball.

It wasn’t long before Crusaders was able to earn another penalty advantage after a Blues player did not roll away at the ruck.

Mo’unga slotted it in to give them a 6-nil lead.

The Blues tried to hold off Crusaders, but the Canterbury based side were relentless.

After 10 phases, Crusaders were already camped 5 metres from the tryline.

Fainga’anuku stormed at the line once more but was taken down inches away from it.

His run got the Blues defence out of sorts and two phases later, Bryn Hall plotted the ball down on the line from the ruck, the successful conversion gave them a 13-nil lead at half time.

Crusaders were straight on the attack again in the secondhalf and earned another penalty advantage, and Mo’unga was able to slot in the penalty with ease.

Blues halfback Finlay Christie was able to put pressure on Crusaders defence, ensuing a scrum, and forcing an error at the back.

Christie was able to get the ball and darts past the Crusaders defenders to score.

Leading 16-7, Crusaders needed another try to seal the win.

Reece’s try in the 77th minute was icing on the cake for the Crusaders to walk away as champions.