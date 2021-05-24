Rugby
Crusaders defeat gutsy Moana Pasifika
March 4, 2022 8:48 pm
[Source: Stuff]
Moana Pasifika gave the Crusaders are good run for their money in its first outing in Super Rugby Pacific.
Scott Robertson’s men got the upper hand at full-time running away with a 33-12 victory.
It was the debutants that hit first with Solomone Funaki carving his name in history as the first point scorer, diving over for a try in the 14th minute.
The Crusaders hit back just nine minutes after with a try to Mitchell Dunshea before Ethan Blackadder dived over for their second try in just a six-minute interval.
Moana Pasifika Coach Aaron Mauger have a lot to be proud of as his men contained the most successful team in Super Rugby to trail only at 14-5 at half-time.
All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor extended the Crusader’s lead to 21-5 scoring from a rolling maul in the second half.
Moana Pasifika hit back with a try to Fine Inisi while Lincoln McClutchie successfully converted for a 21-12 scoreline.
The Crusaders closed the flood gates with tries to Abraham Pole and Taylor grabbing his second.