Crusaders defeat gutsy Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika gave the Crusaders are good run for their money in its first outing in Super Rugby Pacific.

Scott Robertson’s men got the upper hand at full-time running away with a 33-12 victory.

It was the debutants that hit first with Solomone Funaki carving his name in history as the first point scorer, diving over for a try in the 14th minute.

The Crusaders hit back just nine minutes after with a try to Mitchell Dunshea before Ethan Blackadder dived over for their second try in just a six-minute interval.

Moana Pasifika Coach Aaron Mauger have a lot to be proud of as his men contained the most successful team in Super Rugby to trail only at 14-5 at half-time.

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor extended the Crusader’s lead to 21-5 scoring from a rolling maul in the second half.

Moana Pasifika hit back with a try to Fine Inisi while Lincoln McClutchie successfully converted for a 21-12 scoreline.

The Crusaders closed the flood gates with tries to Abraham Pole and Taylor grabbing his second.