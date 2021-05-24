Home

Rugby

Crusaders debut for Kini Naholo

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 2, 2022 4:00 pm
Kini Naholo. [File Photo]

Former Cuvu College student Kini Naholo will make his debut Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Crusaders on Friday against Moana Pasifika.

Naholo has been named by Head Coach Scott Robertson to start in the number 11 jersey.

Two other players with links to Fiji, All Blacks prop George Bower and fullback Chay Fihaki are also in the starting 15.

Article continues after advertisement

Naholo is one of the four players who will make their first outing for the champion side.

Moana Pasifika has also finalized its matchday 23 which is led by captain and former Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu.

Other familiar names in the starting fifteen are Levi Aumua, Ereatara Enari, Alamanda Motunga.

Former Wallabies star Christian Leali’ifano and Jack Lam are on the bench.

Moana Pasifika takes on the Crusaders at 6:05 pm on Friday.

Also on Friday the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces the Rebels at 8.45pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium and it will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.