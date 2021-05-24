Crusaders cruise to victory over Rebels

Crusaders bounced back from last week’s loss to secure a bonus point victory over the Rebels today.

Scott Robertson’s men took 40 minutes to work the rust out of its system to get a 42-17 win, moving up to third on the table behind the Blues and Reds.

Crusaders led only 7-3 at halftime with Cullen Grace’s converted try was all they had to show for their territorial advantage.

Ethan Blackadder’s back-to-back tries just after halftime eased them into a far more comfortable scoreboard position as Richie Mo’unga, who has had a slow start to the season, began to boss the game.

The Rebels got their first try in the 72nd minute, Reece Hodge running on to a well-timed kick to go over by the posts and their second five minutes later via lock Matt Philip.

Crusader winger Leicester Fainga’anuku deservedly got on the scoreboard with a late try as the Rebels attempted to run it from deep.

After an ugly start, the Crusaders got their bonus-point victory.