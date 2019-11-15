Crusaders boss Scott Robertson keen to get into British & Irish Lions

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is keen on getting involved with the British & Irish Lions set-up for next year’s tour of South Africa.

Robertson missed out on the All Blacks coaching job last year but has revealed he has reached out to the Lions head coach Warren Gatland about a role with the famous team.

Robertson is keen to test his coaching skills at an international level.

By winning the Super Rugby Aotearoa championship, Robertson has increased his claims in the coaching position.

The British and Irish outfit might take some convincing to get a Kiwi on board from outside their own boundaries.