Crusaders beat Highlanders in Super Rugby thriller

Crusaders beat Highlanders 17-14 in a hard-fought battle to come out victors’ in the Super Rugby Pacific competition at OrangeTheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Tony Brown’s side had more than enough opportunity to win this, but they’ve ended up on the losing side for the sixth time in a row.

A scoreless second half saw the Crusaders come away with a victory, but it’s a case of what if for the Highlanders.