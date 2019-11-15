Home

Crusaders beat Highlanders in Super Rugby clash

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 21, 2020 8:33 pm
Action from the Crusaders vs Highlanders match [Source: Super Rugby]

The Crusaders defeated the Highlanders 33-13 in round four of the Super Rugby clash at the Rugby League Park.

Crusaders led 28 – 8 at half time.

