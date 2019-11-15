Rugby
Crusaders beat Highlanders in Super Rugby clash
February 21, 2020 8:33 pm
Action from the Crusaders vs Highlanders match [Source: Super Rugby]
The Crusaders defeated the Highlanders 33-13 in round four of the Super Rugby clash at the Rugby League Park.
Crusaders led 28 – 8 at half time.
🔴 The Crusaders make it 33 straight victories at home & cover the minus (-16.5). #SuperRugby pic.twitter.com/cKGeubgIoQ
— BET.co.za (@betcoza) February 21, 2020Article continues after advertisement
Update: #SuperRugby https://t.co/Cc3JheT6uf
— Sunbet Sports Betting (@SunbetSA) February 21, 2020