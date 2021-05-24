Crusaders beat Chiefs at home

Fijian born winger Sevu Reece’s wonder try helped Crusaders to a 34-19 win over Chiefs at FMG Stadium in Waikato in the Super Rugby Pacific tonight.

The Canterbury-based side spoiled the Chiefs’ Hamilton homecoming and gained an almighty slice of revenge with it.

The perennial champs are back on track in Super Rugby Pacific, in their first outing since their last-gasp defeat to the Chiefs in Christchurch 14 days ago.

Article continues after advertisement

The Crusaders powered out from a 15-12 halftime advantage to give David Havili a fitting way to celebrate his 100th match for the franchise.

Reece’s try near the hour proved critical, the All Blacks flyer going half the length to open the second-half scoring, and from there the visitors piled on a couple more.

Despite a couple of early errors, the Crusaders made the better start, and Cullen Grace opened the scoring in the eighth minute to get them going.

In another match, Blues defeated Highlanders 32-25