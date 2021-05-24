Home

Rugby

Crusaders aware of Force threat

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 4:22 pm
Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall [Source: Planet Rugby]

The Crusaders are aware they wouldn’t get any favors from Western Force who had been unlucky in some games in Super Rugby Pacific this season.

Crusaders halfback, Bryn Hall says the Force is a physical side, and like all Australian teams, they are effective around the collision area.

Speaking to Super Rugby, Hall says they didn’t get a lot of things right against the Waratahs.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Crusaders’ loss to Waratahs will motivate the Force who will be hosting the game on Saturday at 9:45pm.

Meanwhile, our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Hurricanes at 3:35pm on Sunday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

