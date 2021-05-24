Crusaders aware of Force threat

The Crusaders are aware they wouldn’t get any favors from Western Force who had been unlucky in some games in Super Rugby Pacific this season.

Crusaders halfback, Bryn Hall says the Force is a physical side, and like all Australian teams, they are effective around the collision area.

Speaking to Super Rugby, Hall says they didn’t get a lot of things right against the Waratahs.

He adds Crusaders’ loss to Waratahs will motivate the Force who will be hosting the game on Saturday at 9:45pm.

We’ll state the obvious… It is hot in Perth 🥵 pic.twitter.com/KZFYonCrJ3 — Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Hurricanes at 3:35pm on Sunday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.