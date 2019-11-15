Crusaders and Waratahs to support the Rural Aid’s Disaster Recovery Fund

The Crusaders and NSW Waratahs will play for more than just first round points when they kick off their 2020 Investec Super Rugby campaign tonight.

Both teams have pledged their support to Rural Aid’s Disaster Recovery Fund, and will donate $1000 for every try scored by their team in the match at Trafalgar Park.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge says the side’s first match against the Waratahs is a fitting event to show the club’s heartfelt support for everyone affected by the fires in Australia.

He says they reached out to the Waratahs to let them know that they wanted to offer their support.

The Crusader vs the Waratahs match kicks off at 6.05pm tonight.

In another match today the Sunwolves will take on the Rebels at 3.45pm while the Hurricanes face the Stormers at 1.05am tomorrow.

[Source: Crusaders.co.nz]