Crusaders and Hurricanes match moved to Sunday

The Crusaders Super Rugby Aotearoa round two match against the Hurricanes will now be played on Sunday instead of Saturday.

It has been delayed by one day in a bid to allow fans to attend the match at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday at 4:35pm.

The new date would allow fans to attend the match, provided New Zealand’s current COVID alert levels do not last more than their scheduled seven days.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand government moved Auckland to level 3 and the rest of the country to level 2 yesterday with the restrictions in place until this Saturday.

Super Rugby Aotearoa matches will be played without crowds at level 2 which why NZRU moved the game to Sunday.

NZR Head of Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum says nobody wants to play in an empty stadium and the opportunity to move the match 24 hours seems like the right thing to do for the Crusaders, their fans, and their players.

[Source: Super Rugby Aotearoa]