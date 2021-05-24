Home

Crusaders and Chiefs clash still looming

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 4:18 pm
[Source: Chiefs/twitter]

Crusaders look set to return onto the field after the recent COVID-19 infection within the team halted its participation in Super Rugby Pacific last weekend.

However, the team continues to navigate a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected about 65 percent of their squad.

The side is expected by Sanzaar to hold a media conference on Wednesday to name a team for the fixture at FMG Stadium in Waikato.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand Rugby is in an attempt to avoid another round of matches impacted by postponements.

With four matches yet to be rescheduled, any further postponed games will put NZR in a real squeeze.

Crusaders will face Chiefs on Saturday at 6.05pm.

Before that, the Fijian Drua takes on Rebels at 8.45pm on Friday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

