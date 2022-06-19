Crucial win for Stallions

class="first-sentence-half">Nadroga needed to beat Naitasiri yesterday to help set the tone for the Inkk Farebrother Challenge next week.

The Stallions’ outclassed a tough Naitasiri outfit 30-22 to get the win.



Their next opponent will be Nadi, the only other team in the competition to have defeated Naitasiri.

Nadroga player Eremasi Radrodro says t he attention now switches to the Farebrother challenge.

https://www.fbcnews.com.fj/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/190622KT-8AM-RADRODRO.mp3 “It was a tough game and set a platform for next week and a lot of mistakes we made today. We have to go back to the drawing board and look at our mistakes and get back to next week.”

Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva plays Naitasiri at ANZ Stadium in Suva, Namosi battles Northland at Thompson Park in Navua, and Tailevi meets Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.