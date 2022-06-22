Crucial three rounds for Rewa and Northland

The next three Skipper Cup rounds are vital for Rewa and Northland as the race for the top six heats up because the seventh and eighth finishers on the table will be relegated to the Vanua Championship next season.

Tailevu and Namosi are also not out of the woods yet and Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki believes these next three weekends will determine who stays in Skipper Cup in 2023.

Rewa is at the bottom of the table with 11 points while Northland is seventh with 12.

Northland will face Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua on Saturday while Tailevu battles Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Sorovaki says there’s still a chance for Rewa, Northland, Namosi and even Tailevu to secure their spots.

“There’s only 10 points between sixth and seventh place, if you get five bonus points from the remaining three games that’s 15 points, you can push for that seventh or sixth position but the writing is on the wall for Northland and Rewa they’ll have to probably win the remainder of their games to have a chance of staying in the top six.”

In other Skipper Cup games this weekend, Suva hosts Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium and Nadi takes on Nadroga in the Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park.