Crucial three matches for Tailevu side

The Tailevu rugby side will need to pull everything out of the bag to win their last three matches in the Skipper competition and avoid relegation.

The side is planning to make a comeback from their 27-25 loss against the Ram Sami Suva side last Friday.

Tailevu Head Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga has reminded the players that humility can help the side secure a win against Yasawa in their next match.

“Very important three rounds for Tailevu and the boys know that. Like I mentioned on my watch I do not want Tailevu to go down. I told the boys try to be humble and work your way out, do the hard yards and God will do the rest.”

Tailevu is left to face Yasawa, Naitasiri and Nadi.

In round 12 of the Skipper next week, Yasawa will host Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park and Naitasiri faces Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.