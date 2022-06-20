Crucial three games for Skipper champs

[File Photo]

Ram Sami Suva rugby manager Nemani Tuifagalele knows they can’t let their coach down against Naitasiri this weekend in round 12 of Skipper Cup.

Tuifagalele says all teams will be aiming for a win in order to advance to the semi-finals.

He adds the onus is now on the players to put what they’ve learnt in training into practice.

Article continues after advertisement

“Two big teams Namosi, Naitasiri and of course Northland, so those are the few games. If we can win the three we will remain competitive for the semi-finals.”

Suva plays Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium in Suva this Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park for the Farebrother Challenge, Namosi battles Northland at Thompson Park in Navua, and Tailevu meets Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.